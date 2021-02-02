San Marcos police search for teenage shooting suspect

SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a teenage suspect believed to be connected to a shooting at a mobile home park.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Whispering Oaks Community, located at 503 Uhland Road.

Police said they found two gunshot victims, both 18-year-old men, in the area. Both men are expected to survive their injuries and were treated at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, Texas.

Investigators say the two men were sitting inside a parked car with the subject when an argument broke out. Police say the suspect, 17-year-old Octavius Garner, pulled out a handgun and began shooting.

Police said that Garner was last seen running away from the Whispering Oaks community wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators believe Garner may have fled to Austin or Houston. SMPD secured a warrant for Garner’s arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about Garner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512.753.2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov. Individuals with relevant information can also submit a tip to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477.

