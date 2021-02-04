McAllen police asking for public’s help in finding missing 75-year-old man

Wayne Douglas Weise, 75, was last seen at 5 a.m., Thursday, on FM 490 in Rio Grande City. He was driving a copper 2009 Ford Explorer with a license plate that reads “GZF3286,” according to police.

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing senior citizen.

Weise is described as having gray hair, green eyes, and is usually seen wearing his hair in a ponytail. He is also diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Officials said they believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with more information on Weise’s whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2014.

