Police searching for missing 12-year-old San Antonio boy

Boy was last seen in West Side neighborhood, police say

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

San Antonio police are searching for Jarred Maldonado, a 12-year-old boy.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help finding a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Jarred Maldonado was last seen in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer, according to a news release from the police department. Police did not say when the child was reported missing or when he was last seen.

Jarred was last seen wearing a black or green shirt and blue jeans with short curly hair. The boy also has a “medical condition that requires attention,” police said.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 210-207-7660.

