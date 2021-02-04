Neighbors relieved by quick arrest in deadly shooting of 19-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – News of a quick arrest in a deadly shooting has come as a relief to some of the people who live in the far Northwest Side neighborhood.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed late Wednesday night as Michael Garcia-Sanchez, 19.

A preliminary police report says he was outside a home in the 9100 block of Roquefort Street with three other men when someone shot him.

Officers flooded into the neighborhood shortly after 10 p.m. to investigate.

“I just looked out and I can’t believe it. So many cops. Never happened before,” said Yuni Charvonneau, who lives nearby. “My neighbors said they think they heard something around 10. You know, I’m watching TV, you know. I didn’t hear anything.”

Still, the images were enough to keep Charvonneau up most of the night, worrying about the trouble that had come close to home.

As officers collected evidence on the ground, others flew over in SAPD’S EAGLE helicopter.

The report says officers in the helicopter spotted a car in a nearby alley, then saw it suddenly drive back to the shooting scene.

Police later found a gun in that same alley.

They attempted to question the three men in the car but they refused to cooperate, the report says.

Police announced Thursday morning that they had arrested Joan Francisco Paulino, 19, on a murder charge.

The report did not say whether Paulino was among the group in the car who officers questioned.

It also does not mention the motive for the shooting.

