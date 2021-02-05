Apartment fire destroys building, displacing its residents, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters fought a massive apartment fire early Friday on the city’s Southwest Side that officials say left residents without a place to call home.

The fire was called in around 12:30 a.m. at the Rio Springs Apartments in the 2800 block of West Hutchins Place, not far from Palo Alto Road and Interstate 35.

Fire officials said the fire tore though the A building of the apartment complex which housed a total of 12 units, displacing all its residents.

Firefighters said the floors of the apartments collapsed on to each other, and the building will now need to be knocked down. Damage to the building is estimated at $175,000.

Authorities say everyone inside the apartment complex, along with their pets did make it safely out. One firefighter battling the fire however, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution for a medical issue, firefighters said.

Officials say all of the residents displaced have a place to stay for the time being. The cause of the fire is not currently known. Arson and fire investigation teams has since been called out, fire officials said.