Fire damages two homes on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the city’s North Side on Friday left two houses with damage.

When the San Antonio Fire Department arrived in the 400 block of Dresden Drive just before 10 a.m., crews found the fire spreading from one home to another, with the fence between the homes on fire.

After calling for backup, firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to surrounding homes.

Fire officials said the initial house that caught fire suffered extensive damages while the second house sustained heat damage on the outside.

No one was hurt.

The cause is still under investigation.