Frost invites public to free, drive-thru chuck wagon breakfast, lunch events in February

SAN ANTONIO – Just because traditional events like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo don’t look exactly the same this year due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean we can’t still find ways to celebrate and participate.

Frost is offering a few opportunities to do just that with four free, drive-thru and socially distanced chuck wagon breakfasts or lunches.

The four events are free and open to the public on three dates. Each will have a fiddler performing live music.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

Here is information on each of the events:

Chuck wagon breakfasts:

Schertz Financial Center at 16895 Interstate 35 North in Schertz Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m. Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy

Citizens Financial Center at 3803 NW Loop 410 Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m. Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy and peach cobbler.



Chuck wagon lunches: