Frost invites public to free, drive-thru chuck wagon breakfast, lunch events in February

SAN ANTONIO – Just because traditional events like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo don’t look exactly the same this year due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean we can’t still find ways to celebrate and participate.
Frost is offering a few opportunities to do just that with four free, drive-thru and socially distanced chuck wagon breakfasts or lunches.
The four events are free and open to the public on three dates. Each will have a fiddler performing live music.
Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.
Here is information on each of the events:
Chuck wagon breakfasts:
- Schertz Financial Center at 16895 Interstate 35 North in Schertz
- Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
- Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy
- Citizens Financial Center at 3803 NW Loop 410
- Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
- Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy and peach cobbler.
Chuck wagon lunches:
- Blanco/1604 Financial Center at 1162 N. Loop 1604 West
- Friday, Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Free chuck wagon lunch includes barbecued sausage, brisket, beans and coleslaw.
- McCreless Financial Center at 4202 S. New Braunfels Ave.
- Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Free chuck wagon lunch includes pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, beans, biscuits and peach cobbler.