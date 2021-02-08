73ºF

Frost invites public to free, drive-thru chuck wagon breakfast, lunch events in February

Events will be held Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Feb. 24

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Frost, Rodeo, Things to do, Schertz, San Antonio
File photo
File photo (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Just because traditional events like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo don’t look exactly the same this year due to COVID-19 doesn’t mean we can’t still find ways to celebrate and participate.

Frost is offering a few opportunities to do just that with four free, drive-thru and socially distanced chuck wagon breakfasts or lunches.

The four events are free and open to the public on three dates. Each will have a fiddler performing live music.

Chuck wagon breakfasts are an annual tradition at Frost, according to a company press release.

Here is information on each of the events:

Chuck wagon breakfasts:
  • Schertz Financial Center at 16895 Interstate 35 North in Schertz
      • Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
      • Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy
  • Citizens Financial Center at 3803 NW Loop 410
      • Friday, Feb. 12 from 7:30 -9:30 a.m.
      • Free chuck wagon breakfast with eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits & gravy and peach cobbler.
Chuck wagon lunches:
  • Blanco/1604 Financial Center at 1162 N. Loop 1604 West
      • Friday, Feb. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
      • Free chuck wagon lunch includes barbecued sausage, brisket, beans and coleslaw.
  • McCreless Financial Center at 4202 S. New Braunfels Ave.
      • Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
      • Free chuck wagon lunch includes pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, beans, biscuits and peach cobbler.

