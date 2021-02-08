Two people dead after Jeep hits back of semi-truck, catches fire, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people are dead after their Jeep crashed into the back of a semi-truck on Sunday, San Marcos police said.

According to police, the crash happed at 10:24 p.m. near mile marker 208 on the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 35.

At the scene, investigators said they found a 2014 Jeep that had crashed into the back of the semi-truck, which was parked off the main lanes near the Department of Public Safety weigh station.

Police said the Jeep caught fire and was extinguished by the San Marcos Fire Department. Both the driver and a passenger in the Jeep were killed during the crash.

Police say Interstate Highway 35 was shut down for nearly 5 hours during the investigation.

Identities of the passenger and driver are pending an autopsy ordered by Hays County Justice of the Peace, Maggie H. Moreno.

Officials say they are working to investigate if the crash involved speed or alcohol consumption.

