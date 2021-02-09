Driver critically injured after crashing into guardrail, going airborne and hitting embankment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old driver was hospitalized after he crashed his vehicle into a guardrail and went airborne, plummeting into a South Side embankment late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 12300 block of Southwest Loop 410, between Somerset Road and Palo Alto Road.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on Loop 410 at a high rate of speed when he swerved into another lane before correcting and nearly striking a guardrail. That’s when, police say, the driver overcorrected to the right, lost control of the vehicle across two lanes of the highway and struck another metal guardrail.

SAPD said the vehicle went airborne over the guardrail and crashed through some trees before finally tumbling in Leon Creek and coming to a rest in an embankment.

The driver was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

SAPD did not say exactly why the driver lost control. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.