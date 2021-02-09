One man dead, two others hospitalized after racing-related crash on city’s South Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a racing-related crash on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said on Monday.

According to police, the crash happened in the 2400 block of Commerical Avenue near Sharmain Place and Sunglo Drive.

Police say that video surveillance of the area shows that an older-looking truck was racing a red sedan in the area.

The two vehicles were traveling north on Commerical Avenue at high speed when the driver of the older truck, an 18-year-old man, hit a patch of water on the road, lost control and hit another truck traveling south on Commercial Avenue.

Police said a passenger in the 18-year-old’s truck died at the scene. The 18-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck that was hit by the older truck was a man in his 50s, police said. He was also taken to a local hospital.

