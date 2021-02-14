Alamo closed Sunday, Monday due to weather

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo will be closed on Sunday and Monday in an effort to reduce travel during the winter storm, officials said on Sunday.

Officials encouraged any visitors planning to visit the site to “cancel their plans” and avoid traveling during the storm.

“Visitors who have purchased tickets for history talks or free-timed tickets to enter the Church will have their purchases refunded or tours rescheduled at their discretion,” officials said in a statement to KSAT.

Officials say that once the weather allows, visitors can always visit the historic site for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For reservation changes, email tours@thealamo.org.

