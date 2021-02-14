BCSO: Inmate dies shortly after suffering stroke at area hospital

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County inmate has died shortly after suffering a stroke while in an area hospital, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

The sheriff announced the inmate’s death Sunday afternoon during a media briefing.

Inmate Gerald Irey, 71, was sent to University Hospital on Feb. 8, and was then taken to a secure part of the hospital on Feb. 9, according to Sheriff Salazar. Ivey had an “altered mental status,” according to the BCSO and in the last couple of days, Irey suffered a stroke.

Shortly after, he was then admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, according to Salazar.

As of around 9:35 a.m., Sunday, Sheriff Salazar said he was notified that Irey had died at the hospital.

“Certainly don’t know if he had a pre-existing condition,” Salazar said. “We’re handling this like we would any custodial death.”

Ivey was booked into the Bexar County Jail for assault of a security guard, DWI, criminal trespassing and terroristic threat, according to court records.

Further details are limited at this time.