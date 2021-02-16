Icy conditions a challenge for San Antonio firefighters responding to fire at Northeast Side home overnight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters spent all night battling a blaze at a home on the Northeast Side, as weather conditions made it a challenge.

Fire crews responded to the home around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of Spring Sunshine, not far from Nacogdoches Road.

Authorities said no one was inside the home at the time the fire broke out.

Firefighters said the freezing weather conditions made extinguishing the blaze a challenge, and ice made it difficult for crews to arrive at the home.

The home is considered a total loss, according to SAFD. The estimated cost of damage is more than $200,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Read also: