SAFD crews respond to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, near Parliament Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a large fire at a North Side apartment on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at the complex in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, near Parliament Street.

About 28 units are responding to the fire.

It is unclear if the fire has resulted in any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

