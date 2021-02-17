Water outage forces guests to vacate downtown San Antonio hotel

SAN ANTONIO – Guests staying at the Drury Plaza Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk have been asked to vacate the facility due to a lack of running water and sanitation concerns.

KSAT received emails from guests saying the hotel was forcing everyone to leave by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The concern from guests was with icy road conditions, it would be dangerous for them to leave and scramble to another location to shelter in place.

KSAT contacted the hotel and a staff member confirmed the hotel had been mandated by its corporate office to close because there was no running water in the building or proper sanitation measures.

The staff member said guests could not flush toilets or wash their hands. They added the hotel had also run out of food, but did have power in the building.

The closest nearby hotel, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Riverwalk location, was not experiencing power or water issues, but was at guest capacity.

KSAT reached out to the Drury Hotel’s corporate office for a statement on the situation, but had not received anything official as of 10 a.m.

