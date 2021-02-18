Fire started in fireplace damages Northwest Side duplex, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – An attempt to stay warm likely caused a fire in a Northwest Side duplex early Thursday morning, San Antonio fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at a duplex in the 6700 block of Hickory Springs Drive, not far from Babcock Road and DeZavala Road.

Firefighters said a woman from inside the home started a fire in the fireplace late Wednesday night and woke to find the house on fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and keep the fire from spreading to the other side of the duplex. There were no reports of injuries.

A damage estimate has not been released.