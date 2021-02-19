WATCH LIVE: Sheriff Salazar to give update on incident at QuikTrip gas station in south Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for multiple people following an incident at a gas station in far South Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Thursday at a QuikTrip gas station near IH-37 and Loop 1604.

According to the sheriff’s office, several people fled on foot, and officials are concerned for their well-beings due to the freezing temperatures.

Officials believe they may have fled to businesses or residences nearby.

Further details are limited at this time. Anyone with more information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.