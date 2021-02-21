72ºF

Spurs recall Luka Samanic and Tre Jones from Austin Spurs

Spurs have not touched the court since Feb. 14 due to COVID-19 safety protocols

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of the San Antonio Spurs.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs announced Sunday that the team has recalled Luka Samanic and Tre Jones from the Austin Spurs.

Both Samanic and Jones helped the Austin team open the season with a 6-1 record and are currently tied for the most wins in the NBA G-League.

At the end of January, Jones was assigned to the Austin team after nine games.

Samanic has averaged 21.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.8 minutes over six games played. Jones has averaged 18.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and an NBA G League,leading 9.7 assists in 31.3 minutes over seven games played.

The Spurs have not played since Feb. 14 and have been in quarantine per the league’s COVID health and safety protocols.

