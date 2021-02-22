Judge sentences Bexar County man to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing girl

SAN ANTONIO – A 29-year-old Bexar County man was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 10-year old girl.

Justin Anthony Gonzales was sentenced during a virtual hearing held via Zoom, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child last month.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim reported to an elementary school teacher that she was sexually assaulted by Gonzales in January and February of 2019.

Law enforcement officials collected evidence, including the girl’s clothing and bedding, the arrest affidavit said. Lab results indicated saliva was found on the girl’s underwear. Investigators obtained a search warrant for Gonzales’ DNA, which matched with the evidence.

Before his arrest, a caseworker also caught Gonzales in violation of the girl’s safety plan, which was put in place to keep him away from her, according to the affidavit.