Metro Health to West Side restaurant: hire more employees to avoid low scores

SAN ANTONIO – A West Side San Antonio Mexican restaurant avoided a failing score but was told it would likely need to hire more staff after racking up a list of health violations during an inspection last month.

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, located at 2525 SW Loop 410, was given a score of 78 after being written up for leaky pipes and for having a noticeable two-inch gap at the bottom of its back door.

It was suggested to management that if the establishment wanted to improve its health score, it would likely need to hire more staff and have them certified as food handlers, in order to free up the manager to make sure the violations were addressed and corrected.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Mia’s Mexican Grill, 11739 Bandera Rd., 100

Taco Cabana, 11707 W. FM 1604 North, 100

Rio Rio Cantina, 421 E. Commerce St., 98

South China, 109 Crane Ave., 98

Peter Piper Pizza, 5723 N. Foster Rd., 97

La Puntada Restaurant, 117 Goliad Rd., 96

Saltgrass, 502 Riverwalk, 95

Los Cocos Fruteria y Taqueria, 1502 Bandera Rd., 94

Yummi Japanese Restaurant Sushi & Grill, 300 W. Bitters Rd., 94

Don Adolfo’s Bar & Grill, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy., 92

Rock San, 5238 De Zavala Rd., 90

Sazon Mexican Cafe, 9822 Potranco Rd., 90

Wapo Taco, 7907 W. 1604 North, 89

Biryani Pot Indian Cuisine, 9386 Huebner Rd., 86

Tony’s Sportz Bar & Grill, 8757 IH 10 East, 86

El Gran Tapatio Mexican Grill, 319 S. W.W. White Rd., 85

Taco Palenque, 6614 W. 1604 North, 85

Taqueria Jalisco, 6632 S. Zarzamora St., 85

Dos Julios Mexican Restaurant, 2031 McCauley Dr., 83

El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1815 Pleasanton Rd., 82

Las Quesadillas Taste of Mexico, 4100 S. New Braunfels, 81

El Rodeo Mexican Grill, 2525 SW Loop 410, 78

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

