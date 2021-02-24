Arizona man arrested for staging a kidnapping to get out of work

COOLIDGE, Arizona – Police in Coolidge, Arizona are still puzzled after a bizarre call for a kidnapping ended up being an elaborate excuse to get out of work by a 19-year-old.

According to a statement by police, on Feb. 10, officers were called out to the area of 1st Street and Northern Avenue in Coolidge for reports of a man whose “hands were bound behind his back with a belt and had a bandana stuffed in his mouth.”

According to police, the man first told officers that two masked men kidnapped him, knocked him unconscious and drove around in a vehicle before they left him in the area.

“An extensive investigation was conducted by Coolidge detectives and evidence was discovered showing his story was fabricated and no kidnapping or assault occurred,” the department said in a statement.

Police say, Brandon Soules, was arrested on Feb. 17 for false reporting and admitted during an interview that he “made up the story as an excuse to get out of work.”

