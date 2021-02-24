San Antonio Humane Society campuses need repair after several pipes burst due to winter storm

SAN ANTONIO – Just like so many in our viewing area the San Antonio Humane Society has experienced severe water damage from several busted pipes.

Both of the nonprofit’s locations -- the main campus on Fredericksburg Road and its Brooks Spay and Neuter clinic on the South Side -- had split pipes from last week’s severe cold weather.

The organization said the no kill animal shelter’s Brooks clinic had such severe damage that the staff there is working out of the main campus until the damage can be repaired.

“Just like everyone else, this leak is going to be costly to our organization,” Kim Hinze, Director of Development & Public Relations for the San Antonio Humane Society said. “Water is coming out in every possible way and is damaging. We are looking to the community to see if there is support.”

The Human Society said they are still waiting from contractors to learn how much the damage will cost, but that it will most likely be several thousands of dollars to repair.

The nonprofit said thankfully the main campus that houses their animals didn’t loose power for long periods of time and that the animals were kept dry, warm and safe. But if anyone in the community would like to donate, you can head to sahumane.org to help out.