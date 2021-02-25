17-year-old boy shot, killed on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of South Flores Street, not far from Highway 90 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, the teen was dropped off by someone at a downtown hospital. They say whoever drove the teen to the hospital quickly took off. The boy was later pronounced dead.

Police said they found where the shooting occurred. They are questioning two persons of interest and have a possible witness, SAPD said.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The name of the boy killed has not been released.

