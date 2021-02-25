Suspected car burglar arrested in fatal shooting of man who confronted him, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was captured by San Antonio police cameras hiding near the scene of a fatal shooting last year has been arrested for the slaying.

Oscar Martinez, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of Joseph Ocasio, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

Ocasio, 38, was shot in the ribs while confronting a man he suspected of breaking into cars just before 5 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 18000 block of Chase Hill Blvd, San Antonio police said. He later died from his injuries on Jan. 3.

An arrest affidavit has revealed more details about what led investigators to arrest Martinez.

San Antonio police said that before he died, Ocasio described the suspect as a man wearing all black clothing. The suspect was trying to break into cars, the victim told responding officers.

Officers recalled seeing a man matching the description near a dumpster but could not locate him.

Footage captured from a patrol car showed the suspect, later identified as Martinez, at the scene, the affidavit states. As he walked backward, he lifted and pointed what appeared to be a handgun toward the direction of the victim, the affidavit states.

When Martinez saw the patrol cars, he lowered the object and placed it in his pocket, according to police.

The affidavit states the first officer did not see the suspect’s actions while responding to the victim.

A second officer was able to get a closer look at Martinez but didn’t pursue him because he did not yet have a description of the shooter.

Footage from another patrol vehicle shows Martinez walk toward a dumpster and pull out an object that looked like a “slim jim” from his jacket. Police said a “slim jim” is a vehicle burglary tool.

The man was “standing toward the back of and between two dumpsters in a manner to conceal himself from view,” the affidavit states.

A brown bag that was found near the dumpster was collected by SAPD as evidence.

In the bag, police said they found a digital scale that was marked with “OMARTINEZ,” “OM,” and “OMART.” A flashlight, CO2 handgun, two pocket knives, plastic baggies and markers were also found in the bag.

A detective returned to the scene on Jan. 13 and interviewed a man in the area, who helped identify Martinez. The man called Martinez and allowed the detective to speak with Martinez on his phone.

Martinez told the detective that he was taking the trash out when he saw officers arrive, and he then ran back to his apartment. Martinez said he did not want to meet the detective in person, the affidavit states.

Police said the man identified himself as Oscar Martinez on the phone call. Officers also used social media to identify the suspect, records show.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Martinez was also charged with possession. His bond was set at $200,000.

