Knife attack victim: ‘I thought I was gonna kill him or he was gonna kill me’

A bloodied and bandaged David Ramirez shows the kitchen knife he says he used to defend himself against a home intruder.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A encounter with an intruder in his Northwest Side home has left David Ramirez scarred in more ways than one.

“This is where I got stabbed, right here. I got stabbed right here, and I got stabbed right here,” he said, pointing to his wounds. “And he bit me right here.”

KSAT 12 caught up with Ramirez, still bloodied and bandaged, as he walked down the street not far from his De Chantle Road apartment.

He said he was inside the apartment when a man entered through his already-broken door before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Ramirez said the intruder began attacking him, at first with a flashlight.

“It felt like he was grabbing his knife,” he said. “I was, like, ‘Lord help me, Jesus. Lord!’ Then I kicked the knife and then I was kicking him.”

Eventually, he says he grabbed his own knives and fought back, stabbing the intruder repeatedly.

“(He) just wanted to kill me. I don’t know why, for what reason,” Ramirez said. ”I thought I was gonna kill him or he was gonna kill me.”

When Ramirez spoke to KSAT 12, he was still carrying the kitchen knife and box cutter in his pockets, worried that someone might attack him again.

San Antonio police responded to the scene moments after the stabbing happened.

They detained and spoke to several witnesses, including Ramirez.

The intruder was rushed to a hospital by ambulance with possible life-threatening wounds, officers said.

A news release says he will face criminal charges.

Although police are still investigating, it does not appear that Ramirez is facing any charges at this time.

He says officers let him go with a few words of advice.

“They just said, ‘Just relax,’” he said.

With all that happened to him, though, relaxing might not be easy to do.

