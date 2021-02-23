Man stabbed during altercation outside South Side convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after he was stabbed outside a South Side convenience store late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. outside a Circle K near the intersection of Steves Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, three adult men got into a fight and one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed another man twice in the chest.

SAPD said the man stabbed was also cut on his arm while trying to defend himself with a rock. The suspect dropped the knife in the street and then fled on foot, police said. He has not been found.

The man stabbed was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover.