SAPD investigating after knife fight sends man to hospital

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a knife fight sent a man to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of De Chantle Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Babcock Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the suspect had gone to the victim’s apartment and an argument broke out. That’s when, police say, the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim on the shoulder.

The victim then pulled out his own knife and stabbed the suspect multiple times, police said.

SAPD said that while the victim refused to go to the hospital, the suspect was taken by EMS to University Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are now interviewing witnesses at the scene. It is unclear what, if any charges will be filed.