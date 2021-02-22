SAPD: Woman stabbed on Southwest Side; police searching for missing vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a stabbing on the city’s Southwest Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 5500 block of Little Creek Drive, not far from Old Pearsall Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, a woman was stabbed and they are presently looking for her car.

SAPD said they have a police helicopter assisting in the search for a white Camaro with a black racing stripe.

A motive for the attack is not currently known. The condition of the woman has not been released.

