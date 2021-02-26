San Antonio Public Library hosts virtual ‘Pop Madness’ event for all ages

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library is hosting a free, virtual celebration of pop culture this weekend.
Pop Madness is described as an online celebration of literary, cinematic and artistic geekdom.
The library is hosting the two-day event on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.
There will be live panels with authors including Kate DiCamillo, Martha Wells and San Antonio native Henry Thomas.
The event will also include karaoke, eSports, virtual escape rooms, a cosplay contest, and a Take-and-Make kit available through Contact-Free Pickup at all library locations.
Visit guides.mysapl.org/popmadness for more information.
Here is a Schedule of Events:
Saturday, February 27 - Panels & Gaming
- 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.: Karaoke
- 11:00 a.m.: Kate DiCamillo panel
- 11:00 a.m.: Fan Fiction 101 with the Organization for Transformative Works
- 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.: Mario Kart
- 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.: Savage Worlds Star Wars
- 1:30 p.m.: Martha Wells panel
- 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.: Among Us
- 4:00 p.m.: Pop Madness Cosplay Contest
- 6:00 p.m.: Morganville - A movie based on the books of Rachel Caine
Sunday, February 28 - Panels & Gaming
- 12:00 p.m.: Fandom During the Pandemic
- 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Dungeons & Dragons Movie and Game
- 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Mario Kart 1:30 p.m.: A Year in San Antonio Esports
- 3:00 p.m.: Henry Thomas panel
- 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Among Us