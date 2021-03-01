San Antonio police searching for witnesses, suspect after stabbing attack

Police say the victim, who is 37 years old, suffered a life-threatening stab wound in his chest.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they’ve had as tough a time finding witnesses to a gas station stabbing as they have in finding the attacker.

The stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Love’s truck stop near Interstate 35 and Fischer Road.

A 37-year-old man, who police say was in and out of consciousness, told officers he was attacked by another man as he walked across the parking lot.

He said the attacker got out of a vehicle and stabbed him once in his chest.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with what officers at the scene described as a life-threatening wound.

Police said although there were several people sleeping in their vehicles at the truck stop, none of them saw anything.

Investigators did interview one woman who police say was with the victim.

They say she told them the suspect drove off in a white vehicle, possibly a pickup.

Outside of that, police say, she was not able to offer much of a description.

Officers collected physical evidence from the parking lot.

They also searched the area from a helicopter for the suspect’s vehicle, but did not find it.

