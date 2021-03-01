Man stabbed in chest at Southwest Side truck stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was stabbed in the chest in the parking lot of a Southwest Side truck stop early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. at a Love’s truck stop near Interstate 35 and Fischer Road.

According to police, the man was in the parking lot with a woman when the suspect attacked him, stabbing him once in the chest.

Police said the victim likely knew his attacker and was talking to the man when the stabbing occurred. The suspect fled in a white vehicle, possibly a truck, following the assault, police said.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance with a life-threatening wound. His name was not released.

SAPD said they used their helicopter in a search for the suspect, but could not locate the man. Authorities say even though there were lots of people sleeping in their vehicles, no one besides the woman saw anything.

A motive for the attack is not currently known. The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.