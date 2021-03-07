Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 6: Health officials report 137 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A police officer walks outside of the closed Alamo on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 197,921 total COVID-19 cases and 2,685 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 137 new cases as of Saturday. Four new deaths were reported today.

Health officials also reported that 301 patients are hospitalized, 138 are in the intensive care unit and 72 are on ventilators.

There are 11% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to vaccine hubs across the state next week, as announced Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There will also be 200,000 additional doses available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers, coming directly from the federal government, according to health officials.

You can watch the full COVID-19 briefing in the video player above.