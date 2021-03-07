‘I thought it was a big mistake’: Bexar County judge says on Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate reversal

SAN ANTONIO – Texas’ statewide mask mandate is set to end on Wednesday, along with several other statewide COVID-19 protocols enacted by Governor Greg Abbott last spring.

Abbott said the state was in a better position now with increasing vaccination numbers and more knowledge of how to manage the spread of the virus.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joined Leading SA on Sunday to discuss the mask mandate reversal, saying he believes it’s too soon to remove it.

“I don’t know what the hell the governor was thinking, but I don’t think he was thinking very straight,” Wolff said. “I thought it was a big mistake. We are on the downside. We probably got about three more months ahead of us to get this disease conquered. And to take this action at this time, I think was inappropriate; sends mixed signals.”

However, by the governor’s orders, local leaders cannot enforce people to wear a facial covering in public, but private businesses can.

“And we can’t enforce it, I don’t believe. But I talked to Sheriff Salazar and businesses can require you to wear it. And the sheriff has agreed to respond,” Wolff said.

According to Wolff, the timing of the mask mandate reversal is also troubling with spring break and St. Patrick’s Day around the corner.

“Well, that’s that’s the worry, because the people that are 20 to 29-year-olds make up 16% of our population, but they make up 21% of those that are getting COVID,” Wolff said. “Obviously, they go to bars and have a good time and they know they’re not getting sick, but they bring it home to mom and dad and grandpa and other people that may have conditions that many of them die. So, it is a concern.”

At the county level, however, Wolff said vaccination numbers are looking up.

“We were doing as many as 6,000 a day. I think we’ve done a total now of about 170,000 - 180,000,” Wolff said. “But it’s still a long way to go. Don’t forget, no matter how many were vaccinated, there are people from around the area that can come here under state law. So, they have a long way to go. Only 13% of Texans are vaccinated.”

