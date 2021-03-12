Rooney, daughter of KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna, tries Oreo moon phases expirement

SAN ANTONIO – Last week, we had another great Kaiti’s Science Lab experiment, and this one may have been a fan favorite.

The cool demonstration teaches kids about the phases of the moon by using cookies to display varying amounts of creme filling. The best part? You can actually eat the experiment when you’re done.

KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna’s daughter, Rooney, tried out the edible learning experience herself as she was already learning about it in school.

Turns out, Rooney had a blast — both learning and eating.

