KSAT Kids Home Science: Dancing hearts experiment

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that will create a reaction and have the popular Valentine’s candy dance around! The demonstration is courtesy of Playdough to Plato.

The website said the up and down movement of the gas bubbles bursting makes it appear as though the hearts are wriggling and dancing.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the science experiment by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Ad

Dancing Heart Experiment

Here’s what you’ll need:

Conversation Hearts candy

Alka Seltzer tablets

clear cup or glass

water

Related Content: