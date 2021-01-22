KSAT Kids Home Science: Lemon chemistry

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, watch this demonstration that shows a classic example of an acid-base reaction. The demonstration is courtesy of sciencebob.com.

According to the website, the baking soda (a base) and the lemon juice (an acid) combine to release carbon dioxide gas. The liquid soap turns the bubbles into a foam that often erupts right out of the glass!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Lemon Chemistry

Here’s what you’ll need:

lemons

baking soda

dish soap

clear cup or glass

measuring spoons

Related Content: