KSAT Kids Home Science: The cabbage water movement experiment

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this demonstration that shows “how plants breathe” in a fun and colorful way.

The demonstration is courtesy of ItsySparks.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

The cabbage water movement experiment

Here’s what you’ll need:

cabbage, lettuce, or celery

clear jars or containers

water

food coloring

Note: This demonstration takes a bit of time, so plan ahead.

