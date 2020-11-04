KSAT Kids Home Science: What happens when you stick a pencil through a bag of water?

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
What happens when you stick a pencil through a bag of water?
Here’s what you’ll need:
- plastic baggie
- water
- sharpened pencils
- paper towels (for cleanup)
- container
