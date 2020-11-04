73ºF

KSAT Kids Home Science: What happens when you stick a pencil through a bag of water?

Check out this cool demonstration

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: ksatkids, science, learning, education

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this demonstration that shows what happens when you stick a pencil through a bag of water. The demonstration is courtesy of Cool Science Experiments Headquarters.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

What happens when you stick a pencil through a bag of water?

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • plastic baggie
  • water
  • sharpened pencils
  • paper towels (for cleanup)
  • container

