KSAT Kids Home Science: Coffee Filter Turkeys

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this demonstration that helps learn about solubility while making a fun Thanksgiving craft!

The demonstration is courtesy of littlebinsforlittlehands.com.

Coffee Filter Turkeys

Here’s what you’ll need:

coffee filters

clothespins

markers

water & mister/spray bottle

construction paper

googly eyes

glue gun & sticks

paint for your turkey (optional)

