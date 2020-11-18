65ºF

Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Coffee Filter Turkeys

Check out this cool demonstration

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: ksatkids, science, learning, education

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this demonstration that helps learn about solubility while making a fun Thanksgiving craft!

The demonstration is courtesy of littlebinsforlittlehands.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Coffee Filter Turkeys

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • coffee filters
  • clothespins
  • markers
  • water & mister/spray bottle
  • construction paper
  • googly eyes
  • glue gun & sticks
  • paint for your turkey (optional)

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: