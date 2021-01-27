KSAT Kids Home Science: Walking Water experiment

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that will show kids how to make “water walk”. The demonstration is courtesy of thebestideasforkids.com.

The website said the demonstration is very low maintenance with almost no cleanup and is the perfect activity to do with children when you have free time.

So how does the water travel from one cup to the other? Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Walking Water

Here’s what you’ll need:

water

food coloring

clear cups or glasses

paper towels

