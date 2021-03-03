KSAT Kids Home Science: Oreo moon phases

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that will teach the phases of the moon by using cookies to display varying amounts of creme filling. The demonstration is courtesy of foodbeast.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the science experiment by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Oreo Moon Phases

Here’s what you’ll need:

Oreo or other sandwich cookies

Plastic knife

