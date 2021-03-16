Tickets for later rounds of NCAA women’s tournament in San Antonio go on sale this week

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Tournament tips off Sunday across San Antonio and the surrounding area, and fans can purchase tickets for the later rounds starting this week.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9 a.m. on Thursday for regional games, which are the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds. Those games will be played from March 27 to March 30.

The general public can purchase tickets for the Final Four and championship game on Saturday at 9 a.m. The national semifinals are on April 2 and the championship game is on April 4.

All these games will be played at the Alamodome. Capacity is currently limited to 17% at the Alamodome, but that can change if COVID-19 conditions worsen in Bexar County. Fans can find ticket information here.

Tickets for the first two rounds of the women’s tournament will not be made available to the general public. Those games will be played March 21 to 24 in three San Antonio locations, Austin and San Marcos.

Fans can also buy a cardboard cut-out for games at the Alamodome during the Sweet 16, semifinal and championship games, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting three charities, including the San Antonio Food Bank.

Each Women’s Final Four fan cutout purchased earns an entry to win tickets to the 2022 Women’s Final Four.

Cut-outs are $100, $50 for college students and can be purchased here.

