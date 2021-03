SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is offering free COVID-19 testing to students, staff, and household members this weekend.

The testing event is happening Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Convocation Center on Tuleta Drive.

The testing is in anticipation of students and staff returning from a two-week break on Tuesday.

Test results will be provided within 24 hours.