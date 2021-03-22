San Antonio man interviewed on Live with Kelly and Ryan after donating 120 gallons of blood, platelets

Ryan Seacrest and Maria Menounos are pictured during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Monday, March 22, 2021. Photo: David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment ©2021 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A San Antonio man was featured on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday for years of regular blood and platelet donations that have helped an estimated 3,000 people.

Marcos Perez was interviewed during the show’s Good News Story of the Day segment by Ryan Seacrest and Maria Menounos, who was filling in for Kelly Ripa.

Perez said he needed a blood transfusion when he was born and because his life was saved by the transfusion, he wanted to pay it forward.

Perez has donated 120 gallons of platelets and blood over the last 37 years. The recently retired postal service worker says he donates about twice a month and encourages others to roll up their sleeves and donate too.

“Make the effort,” he told Seacrest and Menounos. “You make plans to go eat, you make plans to go to the movies. Hey, make plans to come and donate.”

Watch the full segment in the video below.

Perez has achieved some big milestones in the last several months. KSAT interviewed him in November as he delivered letters and packages for the final time along the postal route he serviced for almost three decades.

