SAPOA president, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg meet before collective bargaining vote

SAN ANTONIO – In an update in the ongoing contract negotiations between the city and the San Antonio Police Officers Association, Mayor Ron Nirenberg met with the president of the police union on Monday.

SAPOA President Danny Diaz in a statement described the talk as a “great meeting” and said they had a productive discussion about public safety issues and the direction of the city.

“The mayor reiterated his support for collective bargaining. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and I are both committed to working together for a safe, stronger, San Antonio,” Diaz said in the press release.

A main point of contention has been the repeal of police officers’ collective bargaining rights.

Officer discipline has been the main focus of the contract negotiations, as the current contract is set to expire later this year.

Voters will be able to vote on Proposition B in May, which would repeal the police department’s collective bargaining rights if approved.

The SAPOA has urged voters to oppose Prop B, calling it a threat and a form of defunding. Organizations in favor of Prop B, like Fix SAPD, say the repeal is about officer accountability and argues the bargaining rights protect bad officers.

Nirenberg’s office has not yet released a statement identifying what was discussed in the meeting yesterday.

Election Day is scheduled for May 1.

