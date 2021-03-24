SXSW says it will return to in-person events in 2022, announces dates

On the heels of its virtual 2021 conference, South by Southwest is saying it will return to in-person events in 2022.

SXSW said next year’s interactive, music and film festival will take place March 11-20 in Austin.

“We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity,” SXSW officials said this week. “We can’t wait to bring people together once again to meet and share ideas.”

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s vow to “open Texas 100%” by March 10, this year’s festival did not take place among the streets of Austin. The fully online event lasted March 16-20.

SXSW Online 2021 featured conversations with Willie Nelson, Stacey Abrams and Pete Buttigieg, films like “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” and “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free,” and musical performances that took place around the globe.

Ad

Austin Public Health’s Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott said he’s “confident that SXSW will look normal, or near-normal next year.”

SXSW was one of the first major events to be canceled last year due to the first effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Before it was officially axed, high-profile companies like Netflix, Twitter and TikTok had already begun pulling out of the music and arts festival.

The film festival was later showcased on Amazon Prime.

Another major Austin event, the Austin City Limits music festival, is slated to take place in person on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10 at Zilker Park. The lineup has not been announced.

Ad

Read also: