Have you seen this missing endangered juvenile? SAPD is looking for him

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be endangered due to a medical condition.

Rudy Oudie was last seen just after midnight on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Pecan Hollow.

He has a medical condition that requires attention, according to SAPD.

Oudie is 5′6″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black wavy hair that comes to the tops of his ears. He has a cross tattoo on his right wrist and an “A” tattoo on his left ring finger.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, a black baseball cap and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.