Man hospitalized, in critical condition after overnight crash on far West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after an overnight crash on the far West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 12:24 a.m., Sunday, on Highway 151 and Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police said a black truck was parked on the shoulder of Highway 151 for unknown reasons when a vehicle traveling westbound rear-ended it.

A man and a woman were inside of the truck at the time of the crash and they were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was pinned inside and had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life, according to officials.

He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the accident and charges are still pending.

