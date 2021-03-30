18-wheeler flips, takes down highway sign, power lines on I-35 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side

18-wheeler took out road sign and power lines on I-35 near Eisenhauer Road on Tuesday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public to stay away from the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler on the city’s Northeast Side.

The accident happened at Interstate Highway 35 North and Eisenhauer Road and involved an 18-wheeler. That big rig took down a TxDOT road sign and a utility pole.

An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon that took down a road sign and a utility pole near I-35 and Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT)

San Antonio police told KSAT that they expect to be in the area clearing the collision for the next few hours and are asking the public to find an alternate route around the accident.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨🚨Officers are currently working a major accident at IH 35 N and Eisenhauer effecting northbound traffic. All traffic is exiting at Eisenhauer. Please avoid the area and take an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/tX5TSennaB — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 30, 2021

CPS Energy said the downed utility pole had four circuits on it.

According to a post by the energy company on social media, the accident has affected six thousand power customers in the area.

RT: 🚨OUTAGE ALERT (1:45 PM)🚨



We've received reports of an 18-wheeler rollover near I-35/Eisenhauer Rd. knocking out one of our poles with 4 circuits.



Currently, outages in the area are affecting 6k customers & crews are working to make repairs.



📲: https://t.co/NRBLRRjUtC pic.twitter.com/1i5npjXYTy — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) March 30, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

An 18-wheeler was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon that took down a road sign and a utility pole near I-35 and Eisenhauer Road. (KSAT)

Also on KSAT: