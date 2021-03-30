Man arrested after hitting 2 vehicles during chase, BCSO officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man hit two vehicles while leading deputies on a chase in west Bexar County on Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The chase started around 10 a.m. when a 16-year-old girl told deputies who were parked at a QT gas station in the 5600 block of WT Montgomery that the suspect was trying to sell her clothes from his vehicle, BCSO officials said.

When the deputies went to question the man about the teen’s claims, he took off, officials said.

During the chase, the man hit vehicles on Potranco Road.

The chase ended when he turned into an automotive shop where was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The suspect had active warrants for felony firearm possession, resisting arrest and misdemeanor drug possession.

He is expected to be charged with evading arrest, failure to stop and give information and criminal mischief, officials said.